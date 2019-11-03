Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $172.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $172.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

