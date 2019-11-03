Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,085,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 935,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

