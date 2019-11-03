Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Bottomline Technologies worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,681 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,944.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.58 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

