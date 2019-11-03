Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,576 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Barclays upped their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $146.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

