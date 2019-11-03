Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after acquiring an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.