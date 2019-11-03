Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $198.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $198.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average of $187.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.