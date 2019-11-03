Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,854 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 97.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 208.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.48.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,365.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.