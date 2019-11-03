Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.