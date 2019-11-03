Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$54.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.61. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$42.13 and a 1 year high of C$58.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total value of C$959,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,605,687.91.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

