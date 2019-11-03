ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Reduced by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 851,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,745,000 after purchasing an additional 228,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,682. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.