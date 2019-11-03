OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 757,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of OncoSec Medical worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,484. OncoSec Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

OncoSec Medical Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.