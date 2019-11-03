Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 26,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

OMC opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

