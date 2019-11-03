Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMER. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, October 28th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 398,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $780.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.78. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

