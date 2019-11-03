Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.58.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 1,338,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Okta has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $72,516.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,416 shares of company stock worth $49,960,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $157,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $2,323,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 226.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

