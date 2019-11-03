Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Okta by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.58.

OKTA opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,213.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,416 shares of company stock valued at $49,960,950. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

