ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $282,436.00 and approximately $57,218.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

