NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.