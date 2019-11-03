Numeraire (NMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,973.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $7,973.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00053641 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00218014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.01413754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

