NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

DCMYY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NTT Docomo stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 26,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.29.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

