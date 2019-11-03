Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elefante Mark B raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 119.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. 905,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,512. Novartis has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

