Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NWN. Williams Capital started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

