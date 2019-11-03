Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $65.89.

Several analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

