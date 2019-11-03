Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $39,000 in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.44 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

