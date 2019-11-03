Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.