Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,898,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.13. 1,167,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.96. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

