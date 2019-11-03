Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,532. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFBK. ValuEngine cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

