Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $837.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 27,699 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $444,845.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,439.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,641 shares of company stock worth $1,600,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

