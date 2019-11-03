Northcoast Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

BRC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

BRC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 187,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,439. Brady has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 5,170 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $279,748.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,142.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,556 shares of company stock worth $5,504,501 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brady by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

