Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $203.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.92. 1,951,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.33. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.