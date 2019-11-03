Nkcfo LLC Purchases New Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Callaway Golf accounts for 2.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point set a $21.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

