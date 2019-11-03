Nkcfo LLC Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,291,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $272,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

