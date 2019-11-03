NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $49.61. 2,369,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,896. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $49.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

