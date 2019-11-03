Nimiq Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $136,477.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,227.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.01974004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.03127228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00632039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00693585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00406685 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,779,885,798 coins and its circulating supply is 4,871,635,798 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

