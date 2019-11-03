Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 17,000 Shares

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 46,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.