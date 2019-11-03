Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given Neutral Rating at Warburg Research

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.33 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

NEM stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

In other news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $113,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,500.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $28,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,733.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock worth $1,795,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

