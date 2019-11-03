New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,607. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

