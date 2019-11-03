New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,500 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.45 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.