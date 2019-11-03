New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $394,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.