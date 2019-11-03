New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,900 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $90.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

