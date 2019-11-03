New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.78. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

WDR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

