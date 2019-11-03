New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) has been given a $66.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total transaction of $105,420.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,204 shares of company stock worth $4,268,528. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.