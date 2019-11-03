New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

