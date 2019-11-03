New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.05. New Gold shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 331,786 shares changing hands.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Gold by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,027,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in New Gold by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,652 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in New Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

