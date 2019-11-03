New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NBEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,504,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $231,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 928,126 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

