NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 968,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.