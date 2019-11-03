NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1,256.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NTAP stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

