NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $94-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.53 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $7.95 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

