NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEO. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 664,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,048. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

