Needham & Company LLC Raises Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $55.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.49.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. 257,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

