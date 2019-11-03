Needham & Company LLC Increases Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $72.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

NYSE IPHI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,325. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $74.43.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,604,080 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

